Chennai reports three new coronavirus cases

Chennai has reported three new cases for Covid-19. All three of them had travelled abroad.

The 74-year-old male, a resident of Porur, returned from the US was tested positive and is in an isolation ward at Stanley Hospital. A 52-year-old female, a resident of Purasaivakkam, returned from the US is also at Stanley. A 25-year-old female, a resident of Keelkattalai, returned from Switzerland and is isolation ward at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

All the three patients are stable, said State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in a tweet.