Chennai, three other districts enter 12-day lockdown, again

An intensive 12-day lockdown commenced this morning in the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet ― the worst-affected by Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. Severe restrictions will be in place and the police have warned of strict action against violators.

Vehicles will be impounded for roaming the roads without valid reason during this period of intensified lockdown that will end on June 30. No persons will be allowed to travel beyond two km, the police said.

On June 21 and June 28 (both Sundays), there will be full lockdown without any exemptions.

The intensified lockdown comes in the backdrop of increased infections seen in the last few days in Chennai, and a spillover effect on the three neighbouring districts.

Chennai is the worst affected by the virus in the State. Of the total 52,334 cases, the city is home to 37,070 cases, which is just over 70 per cent. At a distant second is Chengalpet with 3,285 cases, followed by Tiruvallur with 2,155 cases, and Kancheepuram with 945 cases.

Meanwhile, the State government has appointed monitoring officers for 33 districts to contain the spread of the virus. Already, officers have been appointed for Chengalpet, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

In Chennai, a separate team is working to contain the virus spread.

New passes

Meanwhile, companies that are permitted to operate would need to compulsorily get new passes through the portal https://tnepass.tnega.org/#/user/pass.

The new e-pass system has been designed for the movement of persons engaged in permitted activities within the Greater Chennai Police and in the three districts.

The e-pass issued earlier under any category in these areas will no longer be valid. The new passes will be issued only up to June 30, says a circular issued by the Director General of Police.

The new passes will be issued to the following categories:

For movement within the city alone,

For one-time movement from Chennai to districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur,

For movement of persons under individual category to and from other districts of the State for marriage, death or medical emergencies.

Central/PSU and State government employees involved in essential services need to carry their identity cards.

A new system will be devised for movement of vegetable vendors and grocery store operators after discussions with the respective traders associations, the circular said.

As part of the intensified lockdown, grocery shops, and shops selling essential items will remain open between 6 am and 2 pm. Taxis, autos and private transport vehicles are not permitted to operate, except for emergencies. However, exemptions have been given for hospitals, labs and pharmacies.

Workers located in industrial units located in Greater Chennai limits should undertake RTPCR test and be accommodated within the factory premises or nearby places. They will not be allowed to travel from home. However, exemptions have been given to continuous process industries and those units manufacturing essential commodities.

State government offices dealing only with public utilities will be allowed to function, that too, with 33 per cent staff strength. No employee should come to the factory from a containment zone.

All existing conditions for inbound trains, aircraft and ships will remain in force.

The Airports Authority of India, Chennai, in a tweet said that airport operations will continue unfettered with existing regulations during the period of intense lockdown. However, passengers who have booked their flights in the next 12 days are worried that they may not be able to reach the airport due to the restrictions.