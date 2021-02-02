Chennai to host India’s centre for wetland studies

The Centre on Tuesday announced setting up a new Centre for Wetland Conservation and Management (CWCM) in Chennai to address specific research needs and knowledge gaps in conservation and management of wetlands, which occupy 15.26 million hectares, or nearly 4.6 per cent of Indian landmass, an official statement said.

The centre would be a part of the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, a Chennai-based institution under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

India has a total of 42 sites designated as Wetlands of International Importance or Ramsar sites.

February 2 marked the 50th anniversary of the signing of Ramsar Convention on Wetlands at Ramsar in Iran in 1971.

The centre is expected to help in building partnership and networks with relevant national and international agencies.

Besides, it would serve as a knowledge hub and enable exchange between wetland authorities in States/Union Territories, wetland users, managers, researchers, policy-makers and practitioners. CWCM would also play a key role in designing and implementing policy and regulatory frameworks, management planning, monitoring and targeted research for wetland conservation, the statement said.