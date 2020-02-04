News

Chennai to host MMA annual convention on Saturday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 04, 2020 Published on February 04, 2020

The annual convention of the Madras Management Association (MMA) will be held here on Saturday.

Themed “Adapt to Win: Leading Disruptive Change – in a Changing Economic Order”, the MMA Annual Convention 2020 will be a day-long event filled with interactive speeches, intense panel discussions and Q&A sessions on various topics. Participants will deliberate on prudent strategies to be adopted by businesses to propel India’s growth amid the economic slowdown.

‘Impacting healthcare through collaborative technology innovation’; ‘Exploring unconventional business models: E-Channels for the new age consumer’; ‘Policies to fortify tomorrow’s economy: Implications on business’; and ‘Brand management and the changing world’ are some of the topics of the special sessions.

Eminent speakers who will address the event include: SK Munjal, Chairman, The Hero Enterprise; Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director of Havells India; TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global Education; and Ajit Ranade, President and Chief Economist, Aditya Birla Group.

The convention is expected to be attended by more than 800 delegates from the corporates and the academia.

BusinessLine is a media partner for the convention.

Published on February 04, 2020
