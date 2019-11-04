News

Chennai Weather Forecast: Monday, November 4

Vinson Kurian | Updated on November 04, 2019 Published on November 04, 2019

Mostly sunny Weather is the outlook for the day, with winds being forecast to be smog-friendly!

The Chennai Met Office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in an update at 8.30 am on Monday had hinted at what is at at hand: smog-friendly, northerly winds becoming easterly alternately, under partly clouded skies with humidity levels at 80 per cent even as light rain is forecast for some areas.

By 11.30 am, the winds had changed into a weather-friendly easterly-to-south-easterly direction, but humidity levels had dropped to 70 per cent. There was no change in the overall outlook — partly cloudy conditions.

Also read: Will Delhi's smog choke Chennai?

 

Cloudy and sunny in turns, is the outlook from private forecaster Skymet Weather.

 

SMOKE! screamed an outlook by Weather.com, an IBM Business, at 12.30 pm.

It had earlier forecast mostly sunny conditions, which holds true till now, with humidity levels having come down to 63 per cent. And winds are smog-friendly northerlies!

 

Partly sunny with east-north-easterly winds was the outlook from AccuWeather.com. This has changed to non-helping northerly-to-north-easterlies by noon, overcast conditions, temperature at 32 degrees Celsius with a real feel of 38 degrees Celsius and humidity at 58 per cent.

 

And, the WeatherBug does not see things any different either. A mostly sunny day, with north-easterly winds around noon and the current temperature at 31 degrees Celsius (real feel of 37 degrees Celsius) and forecast to stay as such later into the day.

 

Here are some of the reader responses to Sunday’s BusinessLine column:

 

 

Published on November 04, 2019
weather news
weather
Chennai
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Six farmers end lives as rains take away livelihood