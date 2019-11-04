Chennai Weather Forecast: Monday, November 4

The Chennai Met Office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in an update at 8.30 am on Monday had hinted at what is at at hand: smog-friendly, northerly winds becoming easterly alternately, under partly clouded skies with humidity levels at 80 per cent even as light rain is forecast for some areas.

By 11.30 am, the winds had changed into a weather-friendly easterly-to-south-easterly direction, but humidity levels had dropped to 70 per cent. There was no change in the overall outlook — partly cloudy conditions.

Cloudy and sunny in turns, is the outlook from private forecaster Skymet Weather.

SMOKE! screamed an outlook by Weather.com, an IBM Business, at 12.30 pm.

It had earlier forecast mostly sunny conditions, which holds true till now, with humidity levels having come down to 63 per cent. And winds are smog-friendly northerlies!

Partly sunny with east-north-easterly winds was the outlook from AccuWeather.com. This has changed to non-helping northerly-to-north-easterlies by noon, overcast conditions, temperature at 32 degrees Celsius with a real feel of 38 degrees Celsius and humidity at 58 per cent.

And, the WeatherBug does not see things any different either. A mostly sunny day, with north-easterly winds around noon and the current temperature at 31 degrees Celsius (real feel of 37 degrees Celsius) and forecast to stay as such later into the day.

Here are some of the reader responses to Sunday’s BusinessLine column: