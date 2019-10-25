Chennai Weather: What to expect today (Friday, October 25)

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Vanakkam!
The rains are keeping away from Chennai, at least for another day on Friday.
It would appear the North-East monsoon is flattering to deceive the city. It is forecast to be cloudy today (Friday) as well, but possibly not raining.
One cannot but recall the Tamil proverb, 'Akala irunthl nikaḷa uṟavu, kiṭṭavantal muṭṭap pakai' ('if separated by a long distance, there will be long-lived friendship, but if they are near each other, there will be perfect hatred.'
One hopes and wishes that not only does the distance reduce, but the mutual hatred also dies with it!
So what do the winds (and, pray, not the stars!) foretell? Not much, if what wind directions for the morning and the rest of the day are anything to go by.
Winds will continue to be south-westerly in the morning hours - and so slight (at an average 5 km/hr) that a Nowcast by the Chennai Met Office (India Met Department) suspects it would amount to a virtual calm.
This, across a region where rain-friendly north-easterlies should be!
So what gives? Generally cloudy and sweaty conditions, with humidity having peaked to as high as 100 per cent early in the morning, and only slightly less later into the day.
Totally saturated with water vapour when the air can't possibly hold no more! But expected to come down in intensity as the day wears on, and with that, any possibility for helpful showers.
The wind-less morning might make for unbearable weather conditions for Chennaiites.
Private forecaster Skymet Weather cannot agree more. It says temperature will vary between 27 deg Celsius and 34 deg Celsius through most of the day, with hardly any rain.
This is exactly like conditions through the day yesterday (Thursday), which made leading weather blogger @ChennaiRains muse....
Or, for that matter, international forecaster AccuWeather, in its forecast for much of the day today...
A regional forecast issued by the Chennai Met Office has predicted fairly widespread rainfall over the rest of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today, with heavy rain expected to lash isolated places.
After all, the westerly-to-south-westerly from the Arabian Sea would bring its own supply of moisture for interior Kerala and adjoining Tamil Nadu, but which would drain out by the time they reach Chennai.
The causative well-marked low-pressure over the Bay of Bengal, has weakened, after drifting away to North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coast.
Its weakening should open out the window for weather-friendly easterly/north-easterly/south-easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal from tomorrow (Saturday) and the day after (Sunday), as windy.com predicts.
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Skoda’s new Kodiaq Scout delivers more features and buttresses the SUV’s value proposition
End of the road for entry-level brand
Carlos Ghosn’s trial will also be watched keenly as the Japanese automaker rebuilds bridges with Renault
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively ...
Donald Trump’s impeachment defence pushes familiar tropes of executive privilege a little too far
Four poems by Irish poet Fióna Bolger from her latest collection ‘a compound of words’, which weaves her ...
No classroom titter, no outdoor games, not even ice cream — the empty schools and streets of Srinagar ...
The Extinction Rebellion uprising parallels Richard Powers’s Pulitzer-winning book ‘The Overstory’ in its ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism