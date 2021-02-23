Chennai’s infra to get ₹3,140-cr upgrade with World Bank aid

The World Bank funded Chennai City Partnership formulated as a unique model of development co-operation will be implemented in three phases over a period of seven years.

In the first phase, the programme will be implemented with an outlay of ₹3,140 crore of which the World Bank funding assistance will be $300 million, said O Paneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister, while presenting the interim budget 2021-22.

In the first phase, the focus is on strengthening governance, policies and institutions. The Chennai Urban Metropolitan Transport Authority has been revamped and the Act amended.

A Water Authority to co-ordinate water resource planning and improve water security will be established. Enhancing quality and access to primary health services in Greater Chennai Corporation, expansion and improvement of bus services by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation and of water supply by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, strengthening the financial resources base of the corporation and the utilities and strengthening solid waste management are the other key initiatives, he said.

In August 2020, Raj Cherubal, CEO, Chennai Smart City Ltd, in a virtual conference said that the World Bank has been discussing with the State government for the last one year to develop the Chennai City Partnership model to ensure sustainable growth of Metropolitan Chennai. This has not been done with any other city in the country.

Meanwhile, the Detailed Project Report for extension of Chennai Metro Rail from Airport to Kilambakkam bus terminus via Tambaram and the Detailed Feasibility Report for the line from Tambaram to Velachery are under preparation, said the interim Budget.