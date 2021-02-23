Chennai’s infra to get ₹3,140-cr upgrade with World Bank aid

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The World Bank funded Chennai City Partnership formulated as a unique model of development co-operation will be implemented in three phases over a period of seven years.
In the first phase, the programme will be implemented with an outlay of ₹3,140 crore of which the World Bank funding assistance will be $300 million, said O Paneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister, while presenting the interim budget 2021-22.
In the first phase, the focus is on strengthening governance, policies and institutions. The Chennai Urban Metropolitan Transport Authority has been revamped and the Act amended.
A Water Authority to co-ordinate water resource planning and improve water security will be established. Enhancing quality and access to primary health services in Greater Chennai Corporation, expansion and improvement of bus services by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation and of water supply by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, strengthening the financial resources base of the corporation and the utilities and strengthening solid waste management are the other key initiatives, he said.
In August 2020, Raj Cherubal, CEO, Chennai Smart City Ltd, in a virtual conference said that the World Bank has been discussing with the State government for the last one year to develop the Chennai City Partnership model to ensure sustainable growth of Metropolitan Chennai. This has not been done with any other city in the country.
Meanwhile, the Detailed Project Report for extension of Chennai Metro Rail from Airport to Kilambakkam bus terminus via Tambaram and the Detailed Feasibility Report for the line from Tambaram to Velachery are under preparation, said the interim Budget.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...