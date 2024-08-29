As the vibrant city of Chennai eagerly awaits the second round of the Indian Racing Festival, a thrilling spectacle is on the horizon. This event will feature an impressive line-up of 12 cars and six teams, distinguished by the participation of talented female drivers.

The vehicles, which represent the cream of automotive engineering, will shoot through the specially done-up Chennai road circuit in the first-ever night race. Spanning five electrifying rounds, this event promises to be a celebration of both speed and diversity.

Scheduled to unfold on the evenings of August 31 and September 1, this racing extravaganza will take place on the 3.5-km Chennai Formula Racing Circuit, meticulously designed around the iconic Island Grounds, right in the heart of the city. The event is organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), reflecting the State government’s commitment to sports.

Two championships

The Indian Racing Festival will play host to two distinguished championships: the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC). The IRL, India’s premier four-wheel racing league, will witness an extraordinary blend of talent, as six exceptional women drivers compete alongside their male counterparts, crafting an inclusive narrative of equality on the racetrack.

In this exhilarating race, the IRL will feature specialised machines from Italy and France, showcasing the pinnacle of automotive engineering. The F4IC will see the powerful Mygale F4 Gen 2 cars, driven by Alpine 1.3L Turbo engines, masterfully engineered by the renowned French company Oreca. These single-seater marvels, adorned with Halo Safety and full-carbon bodywork, are capable of reaching heart-pounding speeds of up to 210 km per hour.

The racing event will also bedazzle spectators with the Wolf Thunder GB08 racing cars, crafted by the illustrious Italian constructor, Wolf Racing Cars. These single-seater beasts, powered by the formidable Aprilia RSV4 1.0 201 HP engine, borrowed from superbike royalty, promise an exhilarating and unique experience for the drivers, as they reach breath-taking speeds of up to 240 km per hour.

Representing six spirited cities — Kolkata Royal Tigers (Kolkata), Speed Demons Delhi (Delhi), Goa Aces JA Racing (Goa), Hyderabad Blackbirds (Hyderabad), Chennai Turbo Riders (Chennai), and Bangalore Speedsters (Bengaluru), each IRL team will feature two Indian and two international drivers, including a female racer, who will share two cars across two intense races. Female racers include Czech Republic’s Gabriela Jílková, Angelique Detavernier from Belgium, Australia’s Emily Duggan and Caitlin Wood, Fabienne Wohlwend, a racing driver from Liechtenstein and Laura Camps from Spain.

They will race together, showcasing speed, skill and teamwork, capturing the spirit of this special racing festival.