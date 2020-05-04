Chennai’s Koyambedu Market becomes the hotspot for Covid-19 in TN

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
The Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, popularly known as the Koyambedu Market, in Chennai, has become the latest hotspot for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu.
With a huge spike in positive cases in districts reportedly having links with the market, a massive team has been sent to various districts to track and isolate those people who had visited the market in the last one week.
In the last three days, the market has been one of the reasons for the huge increase in the number of Coronavirus in the State. Not only has Chennai been affected but also places like Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram with people having links to Koyambedu.
For instance, 107 new cases have emerged from the port town of Cuddalore with links to the Koyambedu market. In fact, till Sunday, Cuddalore had only 39 cases and was in the Orange zone. However, the number spiked to nearly 160 and turned red.
Similarly, nearly 40 infections reported in Ariyalur and about 60 in Chennai have been linked with the market. In Villupuram, nine people were infected and they had links with the market.
The State government has declared the market as a containment zone and is likely to close down the market after many of the vendors and traders test positive. Corporation officials are exploring the possibility of shifting business to city outskirts.
This has also affected those selling vegetables on mobile carts as people refuse to buy in fear of getting infected.
The Greater Chennai Corporation plans to appeal with the public, vendors and shops owners who had visited Koyambedu market in the last few days to voluntarily get checked for the infection.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Significant moderation in the growth of motor insurance business that was already under pressure, slowdown in ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...