Chennai’s Koyambedu Market becomes the hotspot for Covid-19 in TN

The Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, popularly known as the Koyambedu Market, in Chennai, has become the latest hotspot for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu.

With a huge spike in positive cases in districts reportedly having links with the market, a massive team has been sent to various districts to track and isolate those people who had visited the market in the last one week.

In the last three days, the market has been one of the reasons for the huge increase in the number of Coronavirus in the State. Not only has Chennai been affected but also places like Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram with people having links to Koyambedu.

For instance, 107 new cases have emerged from the port town of Cuddalore with links to the Koyambedu market. In fact, till Sunday, Cuddalore had only 39 cases and was in the Orange zone. However, the number spiked to nearly 160 and turned red.

Similarly, nearly 40 infections reported in Ariyalur and about 60 in Chennai have been linked with the market. In Villupuram, nine people were infected and they had links with the market.

The State government has declared the market as a containment zone and is likely to close down the market after many of the vendors and traders test positive. Corporation officials are exploring the possibility of shifting business to city outskirts.

This has also affected those selling vegetables on mobile carts as people refuse to buy in fear of getting infected.

The Greater Chennai Corporation plans to appeal with the public, vendors and shops owners who had visited Koyambedu market in the last few days to voluntarily get checked for the infection.