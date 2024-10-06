A sea of colourful umbrellas protecting lakhs of people from the scorching heat covered the sands of the iconic Marina Beach, as they occupied every inch of space available to watch the dazzling aerial display showcasing the prowess and manoeuvrability of the Indian Air Force’s aircraft and helicopters.

The mesmerising airshow by the Indian Air Force (IAF) coincides with its 92nd anniversary. The show entered the Limca Book of Records, with over 15 lakh people watching the colourful and scintillating performance of the nation’s air warriors and their more than 72 aircraft.

The entire beachfront and the rooftops of high-rise buildings, from Kovalam in the East Coast Road to Ennore, were filled with people watching the airshow. This is one of the biggest airshows ever.

It was like a Kumbh Mela in Chennai, said A Srinath, who came from Nolambur to witness the show where the IAF showcased its might to the world by demonstrating the power and speed of various aircraft.

The airshow returned to the city after a gap of 21 years. Indian Air Force Day is usually held in Delhi, but for the last two years, to showcase the prowess of the IAF to the public, the show has been moved away from Delhi. Last year, it was held in Prayagraj, and the year before that, in Chandigarh.

The show between Lighthouse and Chennai port was watched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and a host of dignitaries from the State government and the defence sector.

The roaring sounds of the LCA Tejas (the pride of indigenous power), Rafale (game changer), Sukhoi 30 MKI (the flanker that rules the sky), Jaguar, Mirage 2000, and MiG-29 pierced the ears of the Chennaites.

For nearly two hours, the public kept looking up at the sky to witness the spectacle. They were in awe as they witnessed the dazzling aerobatic demonstration of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, which was established in 1996 and is now the ambassador of the IAF.

It all started with Mi-17 helicopters performing a slithering drop of Garud commandos in the centre of Marina, right in front of the dignitaries. This was followed by C-130 aircraft dropping the Akash Ganga Skydiving Team and Chetak helicopters displaying their skills to thunderous applause from onlookers.

The Rafael streaked across the sky from east to west, making a thunderous noise. This was followed by a Dakota escorted by two Pilatus aircraft (old vintage planes with two new basic flying trainer aircraft). The Poseidon P-8 aircraft of the Indian Navy was escorted by two MiG-29s, an IL-78 tanker performing a refuelling demo with two Rafael aircraft, and a Netra AEW with two Mirage 2000s.

The Su-30 MKI and LCA Tejas displayed dazzling aerobatics, followed by the Sarang ALH Team’s helicopter aerobatics.

The show concluded with a scintillating performance by the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team.

The aircraft originated from various stations, including Sulur, Thanjavur, Tambaram, Arakkonam, and Bengaluru.

Inheriting the proud legacy of professionalism, perseverance, and passion curated by its predecessors, the IAF has significantly upgraded its capabilities in air combat, reconnaissance, air mobility, and the space domain over the last nine decades, allowing the nation to project power beyond its borders. Thanks to modernisation and Aatmanirbhar initiatives in the last few years, the IAF has become a formidable global aerospace power and is now the fourth-largest air force in the world.

The airshow was not only a display of the IAF’s capabilities but also an opportunity to woo youngsters into joining the Force.