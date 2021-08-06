News

Chidambaram hails scrapping of retrospective tax

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 06, 2021

Centre to amend taxation laws in order to scrap the tax

Former Finance Minister, P Chidambaram, who had voiced his concerns even when his predecessor Pranab Mukherjee imposed retrospective taxes on Vodafone, has welcomed the Centre's decision to scrap the proposal through amendments in taxation laws.

Chidambaram had urged the Narendra Modi Government to scrap the provisions for imposing retrospective tax about six years ago. "On the withdrawal of the Retrospective Tax (Vodafone), I am glad that we have put an end to an issue that has been troubling us for eight years," he said in Twitter.

Published on August 06, 2021

taxation and taxes
