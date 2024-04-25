Hitting back at the BJP for “manufactured controversy”, the Congress on Monday clarified that its manifesto does not have a word on re-distribution of wealth and inheritance tax, contrary to the charges made out against them by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was heading the party’s manifesto committee, said the fact that BJP has manufactured controversy is a good indicator of the fear that has gripped the lead partner of the NDA.

“The latest manufactured controversy on ‘re-distribution of wealth’ and ‘inheritance tax’ is a good indicator of the fear that has gripped the BJP. The manifesto does not have a word on the so-called redistribution of wealth or the long-abolished inheritance tax,” he said.

Former Union Minister Chidambaram also stated that Congress’ poll document has “rattled” the saffron party since it has left a deep impression in the minds of people, especially the poor and the middle class. The manifesto gives new hope to the SC, ST, OBC, youth and women. The manifesto is religion-neutral and promises justice for all sections of the people, he emphasised.

He said he wish to remind the people that ‘estate duty’ was abolished by a Congress government in 1985 while the ‘Wealth tax’ was annulled by a BJP government in 2015.

According to him, the Congress manifesto is based on three words, “Work, Wealth and Welfare”. “Work means that we will create more jobs for millions of people. Wealth means that we will adopt policies that will create wealth and increase our GDP rapidly. Welfare means that there will be measures that will increase the incomes and the quality of life of the poor and middle classes,” the Congress leader said.

The promises, he observed, made in the Congress’ manifesto have become talking points among the people.

Unfortunately for the BJP, its Modi ki Guarantee has vanished without a trace. Hence, the BJP has fallen back on its old bag of tricks of distortion, falsehoods and abuse, he alleged.

He was of the view that the people will “see through the dangerous and divisive game of the BJP and elect a government that will usher in an era of growth, equity and justice -- like the Congress did in 1991 and 2004”.