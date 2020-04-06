News

Chidambaram provides ₹1 crore from MP fund to Mumbai's St George hospital

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 06, 2020 Published on April 06, 2020

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram has given ₹1 crore from his MP fund to Mumbai's St. George hospital.

The State Government hospital will be able to purchase two digital portable X-ray machines, four defibrillators and four section machines, six spilt ACs, 10 Para-monitor and 2,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, a press statement issued by the Congress Party said.

He sent a letter to Mumbai district collector and Director of the Medical Education and Research Department informing them about the allocation.

The Director has sent a letter to Chidambaram seeking urgent funds to strengthen the hospital's medical infrastructure,

St George hospital is a 300-bed facility in South Mumbai and had been designated as one of the hospitals for treating the Covid-19 patients. Considering the situation and requirement of medical equipment the MP fund was sanctioned immediately, the statement added

