Chief Justice N V Ramana recommends name of Justice UU Lalit as next CJI

The Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana has written to the Central Government recommending the name of Justice UU Lalit to take over as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI).

CJI Ramana is slated to demit office on August 26, post which Justice Lalit is likely to take over.

The Secretariat of the CJI had on Wednesday night received a communication from the Minister of Law and Justice Karen Rijiju requesting CJI Ramana to recommend the name of his successor, sources said.

Justice Lalit will have a short tenure as CJI since he is expected to retire on November 8.