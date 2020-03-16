Chief Justice rules out Supreme Court shut-down amidst coronavirus scare

Samsung Galaxy M31 review: Cool, compact and capable smartphone
The Chief Justice of India has ruled out the possibility of shutting down the Supreme Court over the coronavirus scare. The CJI held that there cannot be a “complete shutdown” of courts. With virtual courts about to commence, trials in the top court could at best be limited, media reports said.
The CJI convened a meeting with four apex court judges, bar leaders of the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association and eminent doctors, including Randeep Guleria from the AIIMS, New Delhi, to discuss steps to be taken to prevent the spread of infection.
A Moneycontrol report quoting an official statement, said in a meeting chaired by the Chief Justice of India and attended by Justice Arun Mishra, Justice U.U. Lalit, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice L. Nageswara Rao, the CJI asked the bar to ensure compliance with safety measures suggested by doctors and experts.
The bar clarified that medical advice would be issued to judges, lawyers, and visitors. All visitors to the apex court would have to disclose their history of ailments. Visitors would also have to fill and submit declaration forms at the main entrance, the bar body said.
The Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) said sick persons with symptoms of cough and cold would be asked not to attend court. Thermal screening will also be conducted at the gates of the apex court, according to media reports.
The CJI has advised that both the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and SCAORA should ensure that "proper communications are made with the members of the bar with regard to the awareness of self-discipline and also motivate the members (in case of symptoms) to disclose and self-restrain from attending courts.”
The CJI has also asked bar bodies to deploy volunteers in court halls, and encourage members to maintain a distance and leave the court once their matter concludes.
The SCAORA statement mentioned: "Members of the bar to be prepared to accept, encourage and promote e-filing and video conference of court halls, which will commence shortly.
The judges have also assured that no adverse orders will be passed and adjournments will be granted leniently.
