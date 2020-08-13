News

Chief of Ram temple trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive for Covid-19

PTI Lucknow | Updated on August 13, 2020 Published on August 13, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs the ground breaking ceremony during the Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram temple, at the Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya. (file pic)   -  AP

The head of the Ram temple trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (80), has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken detailed information on the health condition of Das, a senior government official said here.

The Chief Minister has spoken to the Mathura district magistrate (DM) as also to Dr Trehan of Medanta Hospital and requested immediate medical attention for Das at the facility, the official said.

He has also directed the DM to provide all possible support for extending the best possible medical attention.

Das had recently shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

