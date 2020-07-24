News

China moves to close US consulate in Chengdu

Bloomberg July 24 | Updated on July 24, 2020 Published on July 24, 2020

China notified the US that it is revoking the operating permit for the US consulate in Chengdu, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry.

China’s measures came after the US shuttered the Chinese consulate in Houston.

The current China, US situation isn’t something China wanted to see, and the US is fully responsible for that. China urges the US again to revoke wrong decision and create conditions for bilateral relations back to normal, the foreign ministry said.

