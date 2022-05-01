China standoff to be sorted through a mix of operational, diplomatic and tactical methods, says new Army Chief

A day after becoming Army chief, General Manoj Pande said the solution to the standoff with China will come through a “mix of operational, diplomatic and tactical methods”.

Leading the Army when global insecurity is considerably high due to the Russia-Ukraine war and indigenisation of the defence sector has acquired a purpose, General Manoj Pande insisted on a “higher standard of operational preparedness” to face the current and future security challenges across the entire conflict spectrum. He listed out this in a media interaction as the “utmost and foremost” among four priorities that would guide his tenure.

“The solution will come only when both the parties continue to talk and engage and that we are confident that by a mix of operational, diplomatic and tactical methods we will soon find a resolution to the ongoing problem, General Pande stated after witnessing a ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block lawns in the morning.

The forces, he remarked, have “handled well” the “unprovoked” aggression by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in east Ladakh, which has led to a buildup of heavily armed troops for the last two years. The Army chief was of the view that forces are “resolute”, “firm”, “rightly placed”, and “peaceful” at the LAC, but there will be “no compromise” in action if any attempt is made to “disturb status quo” or change with territorial integrity.

“My utmost and foremost priority will be to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness to face the current contemporary and future challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict,” said General Manoj Pande, who succeeded General MM Naravane to become the first Army chief from the Corps of Engineers.

Leveraging technology to enhance the capability, and extracting maximum benefit from innovation and indigenisation under ‘Atmanirbharta’ was the second priority of the Army chief. Similarly, he pointed out that focussing on “ongoing reforms”, “restructuring” and “transformation” to enhance “operational,” “functional” and “administrative” “efficiency” too was high on his agenda.

General Pande also pointed out that he would like further improvement in “cooperation,” “synergy” and “efficiency” with other services and agencies so that the army could positively contribute to nation-building.

And lastly, the “well-being” and “welfare” of brave officers, JCOs, jawans and former army personnel would be other areas that would occupy the attention of the General of the three million-strong force.