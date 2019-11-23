China warns against cattle product import from India due to outbreak of lumpy skin disease

China has issued a warning notice against import of cattle or related products from India following an official notification submitted by New Delhi to the World Organisation of Animal Health (OIE) recently on three cases of occurrence of `lumpy skin disease’ virus in cattle in Odisha.

“It is prohibited to import cattle and related products directly or indirectly from India (from unprocessed cattle or products that are processed but may spread the disease).... If any cattle and related products from India are found on the inbound ships, aircraft, road vehicles, railway trains and other means of transport, they shall be sealed up,” according to the warning notice issued by Chinese Customs department.

Although China does not officially import buffalo meat from India, a large quantity gets smuggled in through ports and roads by various agencies, which illegally import from both India and Brazil.

China’s notice also specifically mentioned illegal imports of buffalo meat from India. “The cattle and their related products illegally imported from India intercepted by the border guard and other departments shall be destroyed under the supervision of the customs,” it said.

`Lumpy skin’ is an infectious disease in cattle which damages the hide and may result in chronic debility, reduced milk production, poor growth, infertility and sometimes death.

According to India’s notification to the OIE, the outbreak of the disease was in August this year and the first two cases were reported from Mayurbhanj, Odisha. The third case was reported from Bhadrak, Odisha.