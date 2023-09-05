China’s Foreign Ministry has announced that Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and not the country’s President Xi Jinping, will lead the country’s delegation to the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10, after keeping everyone guessing for days.

All earlier G20 summits, since the first in 2008, have been attended by a Chinese leader, although during the pandemic years, in 2020 and 2021, Xi attended it virtually.

With Li leading the Chinese delegation, the G20 summit in Delhi will have at least two representations below head of state level as Russian President Vladimir Putin, too, will miss the meet. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would take his place.

US President Joe Biden, on Sunday, expressed disappointment over reports that Xi would not attend the Delhi summit but added that he was going to get to see him. Biden, however, did not specify where he hoped to meet the Chinese President.

Xi’s decision to skip the Delhi Summit is being interpreted in various ways by global policy watchers with some speculating that it may be his way to snub India over border and trade-related tensions.