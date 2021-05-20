Chingari App, Project ‘Breathe’ collaborate for oxygen supply in under-served areas

Project “Breathe”, an initiative by Rotary Dist. 3170 of Rotary International & Being Human, in collaboration with the Chingari App, aims to provide oxygen concentrators in the under-served regions of Southwest Maharashtra, North Karnataka and the entire state of Goa.

Under the project ‘Breathe’, Rotary Dist. 3170 shall be procuring oxygen concentrators which shall be handed over to various hospitals in the region. These concentrators shall be used by hospitals as an Oxygen Concentrator Bank for patients under home isolation, thus proportionately reducing their influx to hospitals that are already overwhelmed. The leadership at Chingari has come forward in serving the community by funding oxygen supplies across this region over the past few weeks.

“Rotary International and Being Human have always come forward to help those in need, and as an organization that believes in building a better future for the nation, we are no different. It is the very time when we have to be there for our people, and hence without a second thought, we have extended our support to help foster Project “Breathe”, said Sumit Ghosh, CEO and co-founder, Chingari App, in a statement.

Chingari and Fireside intend to start a fundraiser along with CovidCitizens.org to support Covid initiatives undertaken by various NGOs across the country, such as Rotary.

“Rotary during Covid times has spent about $35 million across the globe and $5 million in India alone towards Covid relief measures and medical infrastructure support. We are grateful to Chingari and Being Human for collaborating with Rotary in supporting this noble cause and look forward to partnering with them in future too,” said Dr Bharat Pandya, laparoscopic surgeon and Director of Rotary International.