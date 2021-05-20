Chingari App, Project ‘Breathe’ collaborate for oxygen supply in under-served areas

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Project “Breathe”, an initiative by Rotary Dist. 3170 of Rotary International & Being Human, in collaboration with the Chingari App, aims to provide oxygen concentrators in the under-served regions of Southwest Maharashtra, North Karnataka and the entire state of Goa.
Under the project ‘Breathe’, Rotary Dist. 3170 shall be procuring oxygen concentrators which shall be handed over to various hospitals in the region. These concentrators shall be used by hospitals as an Oxygen Concentrator Bank for patients under home isolation, thus proportionately reducing their influx to hospitals that are already overwhelmed. The leadership at Chingari has come forward in serving the community by funding oxygen supplies across this region over the past few weeks.
“Rotary International and Being Human have always come forward to help those in need, and as an organization that believes in building a better future for the nation, we are no different. It is the very time when we have to be there for our people, and hence without a second thought, we have extended our support to help foster Project “Breathe”, said Sumit Ghosh, CEO and co-founder, Chingari App, in a statement.
Chingari and Fireside intend to start a fundraiser along with CovidCitizens.org to support Covid initiatives undertaken by various NGOs across the country, such as Rotary.
“Rotary during Covid times has spent about $35 million across the globe and $5 million in India alone towards Covid relief measures and medical infrastructure support. We are grateful to Chingari and Being Human for collaborating with Rotary in supporting this noble cause and look forward to partnering with them in future too,” said Dr Bharat Pandya, laparoscopic surgeon and Director of Rotary International.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...