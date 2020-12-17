Chlorhexidine mouthwash kills 99.9% of Covid-19 virus

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic: Breathe in chemicals-free, clean air
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A preliminary laboratory-based research conducted by Dr HSJ Institute of Dental Sciences, Panjab University in collaboration with CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) revealed that one of the most routinely used mouth rinses, Chlorhexidine, has proven to be effective against SARS CoV2.
The study, titled “Chlorhexidine: An effective anti-Covid mouth rinse” was supported by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Design Innovation Centre, Panjab University has shown that SARS CoV 2 virus colonises in the oral and nasal cavities.
Mouth rinses can be an effective way to reduce the colonisation and possibly reduce the transmission of the infection. The public at large has become very conscious about oral hygiene in these Covid times to prevent SARS CoV2 infection.
Chlorhexidine is a gold standard mouth rinse due to its broad-spectrum bactericidal and virucidal properties. This study was aimed at providing an insight into the effectiveness of Chlorhexidine 0.2% against SARS CoV2, through analysis in a laboratory.
It was observed that chlorhexidine digluconate mouth rinses in 0.2 per cent concentration kill more than 99.9 per cent of SARS CoV 2 virus in a minimal contact time of 30 seconds.
The author of the study Ashish Jain from Dr HSJ Institute of Dental Sciences said, “Our study revealed that a mouth rinse with the required concentration of Chlorhexidine killed coronavirus within 30 seconds after being exposed in a laboratory.” These were the initial results from the lab studies and need to be verified through clinical studies, according to a release.
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
A coastal drive, afforded by chance, also becomes the first break since the lockdown earlier this year
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...