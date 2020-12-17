Chlorhexidine mouthwash kills 99.9% of Covid-19 virus

A preliminary laboratory-based research conducted by Dr HSJ Institute of Dental Sciences, Panjab University in collaboration with CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) revealed that one of the most routinely used mouth rinses, Chlorhexidine, has proven to be effective against SARS CoV2.

The study, titled “Chlorhexidine: An effective anti-Covid mouth rinse” was supported by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Design Innovation Centre, Panjab University has shown that SARS CoV 2 virus colonises in the oral and nasal cavities.

Mouth rinses can be an effective way to reduce the colonisation and possibly reduce the transmission of the infection. The public at large has become very conscious about oral hygiene in these Covid times to prevent SARS CoV2 infection.

Chlorhexidine is a gold standard mouth rinse due to its broad-spectrum bactericidal and virucidal properties. This study was aimed at providing an insight into the effectiveness of Chlorhexidine 0.2% against SARS CoV2, through analysis in a laboratory.

It was observed that chlorhexidine digluconate mouth rinses in 0.2 per cent concentration kill more than 99.9 per cent of SARS CoV 2 virus in a minimal contact time of 30 seconds.

The author of the study Ashish Jain from Dr HSJ Institute of Dental Sciences said, “Our study revealed that a mouth rinse with the required concentration of Chlorhexidine killed coronavirus within 30 seconds after being exposed in a laboratory.” These were the initial results from the lab studies and need to be verified through clinical studies, according to a release.