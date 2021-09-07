CIAL, Air India Express ink MoU on special promotional schemes for passengers

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Cochin International Airport Limited and Air India Express Limited signed an MoU for exploring and implementing a slew of promotional campaigns, programmes and schemes for passengers. As part of the MoU, both the companies are launching an all-new promotional scheme for the passengers.
The passengers travelling on Air India Express(AIE) can avail 15 to 20 per cent off while shopping from the Cochin Duty Free shop at the international departure terminal. In addition, passengers travelling on any airline will stand a chance to win free round-trip tickets through a lucky draw if they are purchasing from Cochin Duty Free.
S. Suhas, Managing Director, CIAL said the signing of the MoU sets a significant milestone for closer collaboration and long-term association between CIAL and Air India Express Limited. Partnerships between institutions are built on shared values. Air India Express identifies CIAL as one of its primary hubs. Air India Express is the single largest international airline operator from CIAL in terms of number of flights, he added.
Aloke Singh, CEO, Air India Express said with the MoU, AIE is looking forward to engaging with its customers more. Being the largest international airline operating in Kerala, Air India Express is looking forward to leveraging the tremendous tourism potential offered by the State once the situation comes back to normal. “Initiatives like this collaboration with Cochin Duty Free will help us become more involved with our customers,” he added.
