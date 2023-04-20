ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology and Mumbai Port Authority have announced a consultancy project aimed at improving the handling and processing of fish and prawn waste at Sassoon Dock, South Mumbai.

One of the oldest fishing docks in Mumbai, it generates an average of 15 tonnes of prawn peel waste per day, leading to unpleasant odours that affect nearby residential colonies.

Under the project, ICAR-CIFT will conduct a comprehensive study to identify the most effective fish processing technology and propose scientific measures to eliminate the stench emanating from Sassoon Dock.

The MoA between the parties was signed in Mumbai on Thursday.

“We are excited to work with Mumbai Port Authority on this consultancy project, which has the potential to significantly enhance the sustainability and efficiency of fisheries operations at Sassoon Dock. Our research will provide critical insights into best practices for handling and processing fish and prawn waste, benefiting the fishing industry and the environment alike,” said George Ninan, Director, ICAR-CIFT.

The consultancy project, which is expected to be completed in 3-6 months, will involve scientific and technical experts from the ICAR-CIFT headquarters in Kochi and Mumbai Research Centre.