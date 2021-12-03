CIFT to collaborate with Norway for fuel transition in seafood sector

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The Kochi based ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) has been awarded a project on Future Refrigeration in India for spearheading the fuel transition in seafood sector.
The project named ‘Indee+’ assumes significance especially at a time when the demand for transition from present high carbon discharging fuel components to zero carbon emission is on the rise and with the latest global norms are in favour of it.
It is an umbrella project covering several dedicated schemes supporting the Indian refrigeration and air conditioning sector in the transition towards cleaner and green technologies. It is coordinated by Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and the Indian partners are CIFT, Kochi, IIT Chennai, BITS, Pilani, and IISc Bengaluru.
In the seafood sector, the project aims to promote CO2 based refrigeration and heating systems and phase out the current refrigerants with natural, clean and safe refrigerants. This will thus be the Indian fisheries sector’s commitment towards achieving net zero carbon emission by 2070 as pledged by the Prime Minister at the 26th International Climate Conference in Glasgow.
A two-day workshop on “Future Refrigeration India” was held at CIFT which was addressed by the institute director Ravishankar CN.
The workshop highlighted the implication of climate change to the society and adaptation of scientific methods and research to prevent global warming and ozone depletion. In the workshop, a sensitization program was also organized for the stakeholders on the installation of carbon-dioxide based clean refrigeration systems with special focus on cooling and heating requirements in seafood industries and fishing vessels.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...