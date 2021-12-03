CIFT to collaborate with Norway for fuel transition in seafood sector

The Kochi based ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) has been awarded a project on Future Refrigeration in India for spearheading the fuel transition in seafood sector.

The project named ‘Indee+’ assumes significance especially at a time when the demand for transition from present high carbon discharging fuel components to zero carbon emission is on the rise and with the latest global norms are in favour of it.

It is an umbrella project covering several dedicated schemes supporting the Indian refrigeration and air conditioning sector in the transition towards cleaner and green technologies. It is coordinated by Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and the Indian partners are CIFT, Kochi, IIT Chennai, BITS, Pilani, and IISc Bengaluru.

26th International Climate Conference

In the seafood sector, the project aims to promote CO2 based refrigeration and heating systems and phase out the current refrigerants with natural, clean and safe refrigerants. This will thus be the Indian fisheries sector’s commitment towards achieving net zero carbon emission by 2070 as pledged by the Prime Minister at the 26th International Climate Conference in Glasgow.

A two-day workshop on “Future Refrigeration India” was held at CIFT which was addressed by the institute director Ravishankar CN.

The workshop highlighted the implication of climate change to the society and adaptation of scientific methods and research to prevent global warming and ozone depletion. In the workshop, a sensitization program was also organized for the stakeholders on the installation of carbon-dioxide based clean refrigeration systems with special focus on cooling and heating requirements in seafood industries and fishing vessels.