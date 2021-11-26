CII Connect2021: TN eGovernance Agency, Chennai Mathematical Institute sign MoU

An MoU was exchanged between Tamil Nadu eGovernance Agency and the Chennai Mathematical Institute at the CII Connect2021 in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. The MoU aims to establish cooperation to create necessary capabilities and analytical framework for the Tamil Nadu decision support system, says a tweet by CII (SR).

The IT minister Mano T Thangaraj during a discussion at the conference also emphasised the need for data-centric administration for better governance. He also cited an example on the effective use of analytics in the waiver of loans for under five sovereigns of gold.