News

CII Connect2021: TN eGovernance Agency, Chennai Mathematical Institute sign MoU

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 26, 2021

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Mano Thangaraj, TN IT Minister and Neeraj Mittal, TN IT Secretary at the launch of TN’s Data Centre Policy at CII Connect 2021 in Chennai.   -  Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

The MoU aims to create capabilities and analytical framework for the Tamil Nadu decision support system

An MoU was exchanged between Tamil Nadu eGovernance Agency and the Chennai Mathematical Institute at the CII Connect2021 in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin. The MoU aims to establish cooperation to create necessary capabilities and analytical framework for the Tamil Nadu decision support system, says a tweet by CII (SR).

The IT minister Mano T Thangaraj during a discussion at the conference also emphasised the need for data-centric administration for better governance. He also cited an example on the effective use of analytics in the waiver of loans for under five sovereigns of gold.

Published on November 26, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

e-governance
Tamil Nadu
events
computing and information technology
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like