CII Karnataka sets up task force to work with state government

A high-level delegation of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka, led by Chairman Sandeep Singh and Vice Chairman Ramesh Ramudarai, met Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, TM Vijay Bhaskar, and assured the support of the industry to the government in its fight against the spread of Covid-19 in the state.
CII has created a task force to work closely with the state government on the reduction in spread of Covid-19 and assured its support on the ground, in the form of donations of medicines, personal protective gear, diagnostic test kits, and financial support.
The state government, along with industry, have been proactively making all efforts to understand the requirements and the support needed.
A report on industry recommendations which outlines the impact on each sector and possible steps to address the challenges has been shared with the Karnataka Department of Industries & Commerce.
A meeting for e-commerce companies was conducted with the commissioner industries to understand their modus operandi and help them operate during these tough times.
CII has been extending help to the companies covered under exempted items to facilitate their movement across the state and has also set up a fund for MSMEs to tackle the situation arising out of the Covid-19 outbreak.
MSME and exports have been areas of priority, and policy advocacy is being undertaken to help the sectors. A helpline has been set up for assisting the members and connecting them with the right departments for their queries to be handled and closed.
Regular updates are available on the CII’s website in terms of assistance provided to their members, which could be a learning platform for other industries with similar issues.
