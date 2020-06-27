News

CII launches Young Indians Mangaluru chapter virtually

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on June 27, 2020 Published on June 27, 2020

YI Mangaluru chapter will work and create an ecosystem for the young entrepreneurs from the region, says Chairman Dikshith Rai

The 49th chapter of Young Indians (YI), a part of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), was launched in Mangaluru through a virtual meeting on Saturday.

Speaking at the launch of Mangaluru chapter, Kaushik Murali, Regional Chair of South TKKA (Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh), said that this region has chapters across Bengaluru, Hubballi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Visakapatnam, Mysuru, Amaravati and Thiruvananthapuram. Mangaluru is the ninth chapter of this region. He said South Region TKKA has 635 members.

Kalbavi Prakash Rao, Chairman of the Mangaluru chapter of CII, said that the YI chapter of CII is being launched within four months of the launch of CII in Mangaluru.

Dikshith Rai, Chairman of the Mangaluru chapter of YI, said that Mangaluru is an emerging Tier-2 city in Karnataka. The region, which is known for its enterprising nature, has a lot of young talent.

Immense potential

Stating that the region has immense potential for development, he said YI Mangaluru chapter will work and create an ecosystem for the young entrepreneurs from the region.

Guarav Hegde, Vice-Chairman of the Mangaluru chapter of CII, said that the new chapter of YI has 32 members as of now.

Ashith Hegde, Vice-Chairman of the YI Mangaluru chapter, also spoke on the occasion. Representatives from the YI national unit and various other chapters attended the virtual launching ceremony of YI on the occasion.

Published on June 27, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
CII
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Gujarat: Shankersinh Vaghela tests positive for Covid-19