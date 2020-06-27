CII launches Young Indians Mangaluru chapter virtually

Asus TUF Gaming A15 review: Player, performer
The 49th chapter of Young Indians (YI), a part of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), was launched in Mangaluru through a virtual meeting on Saturday.
Speaking at the launch of Mangaluru chapter, Kaushik Murali, Regional Chair of South TKKA (Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh), said that this region has chapters across Bengaluru, Hubballi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Visakapatnam, Mysuru, Amaravati and Thiruvananthapuram. Mangaluru is the ninth chapter of this region. He said South Region TKKA has 635 members.
Kalbavi Prakash Rao, Chairman of the Mangaluru chapter of CII, said that the YI chapter of CII is being launched within four months of the launch of CII in Mangaluru.
Dikshith Rai, Chairman of the Mangaluru chapter of YI, said that Mangaluru is an emerging Tier-2 city in Karnataka. The region, which is known for its enterprising nature, has a lot of young talent.
Stating that the region has immense potential for development, he said YI Mangaluru chapter will work and create an ecosystem for the young entrepreneurs from the region.
Guarav Hegde, Vice-Chairman of the Mangaluru chapter of CII, said that the new chapter of YI has 32 members as of now.
Ashith Hegde, Vice-Chairman of the YI Mangaluru chapter, also spoke on the occasion. Representatives from the YI national unit and various other chapters attended the virtual launching ceremony of YI on the occasion.
