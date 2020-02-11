CII opens Mangaluru Chapter; will set up 6 panels to boost growth

The resolution of ballooning tax arrears
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has set up a chapter in Mangaluru.
Speaking at the launch of the Mangaluru chapter on Monday, K Prakash Rao, Chairman of the Mangaluru chapter, said CII is looking to set up six panels to drive growth in the region.
Terming Mangaluru as a manufacturing centre, he said the first panel would be on ‘manufacturing excellence and MSMEs’. The region should get new technologies, and CII would promote this for industries in and around Mangaluru, he said.
Other panels include ‘finance and taxation’, ‘industry-academia interaction’, ‘IT and start-ups’, ‘tourism’, and ‘infrastructure and connectivity’.
Stating that there are major issues on infrastructure and connectivity in the region, he said CII would take these issues up with the State and Central governments.
He said New Mangalore Port is an all-weather and better port. “We want to get better rail connectivity. We want to see whether the government is re-interested in the tunnel project to Bengaluru along the Western Ghat section,” he said.
Stating that land banks are the major concern for new industries coming in Mangaluru, Rao said some non-productive land such as the one earmarked for the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee in New Mangalore should be put into productive purposes such as setting up of a food processing park.
CII will support government initiatives of making coastal districts knowledge and wellness corridors as they are known for their health and education facilities, he said.
The Mangaluru chapter has 29 members as of now. Rao said CII is planning to take this up to 100 soon.
Aman Choudhari, Chairman of CII-Karnataka, said it was nice to launch the Mangaluru chapter in the 125th year of CII. Mangaluru, which is the second-largest contributor to GDP of Karnataka, has great potential, he said, adding that the full potential of the region is yet to be tapped.
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
A chunk of the insurance market consists of savings/investment products. Though Section 80C benefit is gone ...
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...