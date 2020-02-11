CII opens Mangaluru Chapter; will set up 6 panels to boost growth

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has set up a chapter in Mangaluru.

Speaking at the launch of the Mangaluru chapter on Monday, K Prakash Rao, Chairman of the Mangaluru chapter, said CII is looking to set up six panels to drive growth in the region.

Terming Mangaluru as a manufacturing centre, he said the first panel would be on ‘manufacturing excellence and MSMEs’. The region should get new technologies, and CII would promote this for industries in and around Mangaluru, he said.

Other panels include ‘finance and taxation’, ‘industry-academia interaction’, ‘IT and start-ups’, ‘tourism’, and ‘infrastructure and connectivity’.

Stating that there are major issues on infrastructure and connectivity in the region, he said CII would take these issues up with the State and Central governments.

He said New Mangalore Port is an all-weather and better port. “We want to get better rail connectivity. We want to see whether the government is re-interested in the tunnel project to Bengaluru along the Western Ghat section,” he said.

Stating that land banks are the major concern for new industries coming in Mangaluru, Rao said some non-productive land such as the one earmarked for the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee in New Mangalore should be put into productive purposes such as setting up of a food processing park.

CII will support government initiatives of making coastal districts knowledge and wellness corridors as they are known for their health and education facilities, he said.

The Mangaluru chapter has 29 members as of now. Rao said CII is planning to take this up to 100 soon.

Aman Choudhari, Chairman of CII-Karnataka, said it was nice to launch the Mangaluru chapter in the 125th year of CII. Mangaluru, which is the second-largest contributor to GDP of Karnataka, has great potential, he said, adding that the full potential of the region is yet to be tapped.