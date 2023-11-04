The Southern Region of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will focus on nine tracks to transform South India by 2047, according to Kamal Bali, Chairman of CII Southern Region and President and Managing Director of Volvo Group India.

Addressing media persons in Mangaluru on Saturday, he said: “In alignment with CII’s national theme, CII Southern Region this year will focus on key enablers of growth that would propel economic growth of the southern states and also set the tone for transitioning South India @ 75 to South India @ 100 with the theme ‘transformation through competitiveness, growth, sustainability, trust and globalisation’ for 2023-24.”

The nine focussed tracks are: ‘People and culture rejuvenation’, ‘Holistic sustainability and ESG’, ‘Tech adoption and digital transformation’, ‘Embracing energy transition’, ‘Innovation and startup ecosystems’, ‘Manufacturing excellence’, ‘Partnerships and collaborations’, ‘MSMEs’, and ‘Brand building and sectoral promotion’.

CII will work closely with the State governments in bringing state-level policies on manufacturing and Industry 4.0, as these are very important in realising the economic goals and vision of southern states, he said.

CII would set up a state-level task force on digital transformation to support industries in their digitalisation initiatives. This is primarily to make CII member companies ready for Industry 4.0, Bali said.

CII will handhold 2000 MSMEs serviced and sensitised on various elements of competitiveness in collaboration with CII centres of excellence.

Inaugurating a new office of CII in Mangaluru earlier, Bali said CII’s office network in South India has now increased to 17. With the opening of a new office in Mangaluru, CII would extend its services to members and other stakeholders with specific interventions for developing MSMEs. Being a vibrant tier-2 city, Mangaluru has huge potential to contribute to the growth of Karnataka, he said.

Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Chairman of CII-Karnataka, said CII will be able to service its members at the grassroots level by expanding the CII network in Karnataka. The opening of the new office in Mangaluru will support the industrialisation and economic growth of the district.

Praveen Kumar Kalbavi, Chairman of CII-Mangaluru District, said the new office in Mangaluru will strengthen CII’s presence in tier-2 cities in Karnataka and would officer specific services to industry members in sectors such as exports, food processing, and manufacturing besides active engagement with academia and MSMEs in the region. The Mangaluru office will play a catalytic role in the transformation of the region as an economic powerhouse of Karnataka, he said.