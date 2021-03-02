CII seeks better hinterland connectivity to NMPT

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Mangaluru, March 2
The Mangaluru chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has stressed the need to improve connectivity to New Mangalore Port from the hinterland.
Addressing press-persons in Mangaluru, Jeevan Saldanha, Chairman of Mangaluru chapter of CII, said that connectivity to New Mangalore Port is very important as there is a diversion of cargo from the hinterland to Tuticorin and Chennai ports.
Stating that New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) has one of the fastest turnaround times for vessels among major ports, he said, cargo movement is affected by the bottleneck of the Shiradi ghat stretch on the National Highway.
He welcomed the announcement by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, that a fresh DPR for the tunnel project through the Shiradi ghats is ready and that tenders are called for with land acquisition to likely be commenced soon.
He said the IISc report envisages six tunnels with a length of 12.6 km and a bridge of 1.5 km. “We need a rail link through the tunnel for both goods and passenger movement,” he said, adding: “We need connectivity to Bengaluru in three hours. This is possible as the Vande Bharat train (has) speed (of) 180 km per hour. This will improve the traffic movement to NMPT.”
Earlier, K Prakash Rao, former chairman of CII-Mangaluru, gave an overview of the activities taken up by CII in the past one year.
Sandeep Singh, Chairman of CII-Karnataka, who presided over the annual day celebration of the Mangaluru chapter, said the Mangaluru chapter has close to 50 members now. The objective is to take the number to 100 in the next one year, he added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...