CII sets up 500-bed Covid second-line treatment centre in Kochi

CII, with the support of the District Administration, Ernakulam has set up a fully equipped 500 bed Covid Second Line Treatment Centre at Adlux Convention Centre, Angamaly.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated this facility. The treatment centre has separate male and female wards and is fully equipped to cater to the requirement of Covid patients and has oxygen concentrators, defibrillator, x–ray GE, multipara monitor, cots, beds and other essentials.

CII has invested ₹2.2 crore towards the procurement of medical equipment and infrastructure arrangements. This has been made possible with the financial support of ten organizations, including; Infosys Foundation, US Technology International, IBS Software, Muthoot Fincorp, Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Synthite Industries Pvt Ltd, Kancor Ingredients Ltd, Suntec Business Solutions Pvt Ltd and ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd.

The Chief Minister said the centre would help provide better medical care to critical Covid patients. Asserting that it is a challenging time for everyone, he mentioned that the government had initiated various strategies to check the second wave of Covid-19.

Takes up two more projects

In addition to this project, CII has taken up two more projects; addressing the critical need for oxygen by setting up a centralized oxygen supply system in 22 Government hospitals across nine districts of Kerala. This project has resulted in the creation of close to 1,150 oxygen beds. Towards this, CII has invested ₹1.34 crore with the financial support of 15 organizations.

The other project is converting two wards of the Medical College Trivandrum into fully equipped medical ICU wards with 200 beds. This will reduce the strain on the existing infrastructure and cater to the needs of more Covid patients. CII has invested ₹2.8 crore more for this with the financial assistance from its members.