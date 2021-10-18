CII to work with govt to make TN $1-t economy by 2030

A high-level CII delegation led by CK Ranganathan, Chairman, CII Southern Region, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday and discussed various opportunities where CII can collaborate with the State government on achieving the State’s vision becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, says a CII release.

Ranganathan mentioned that the government should focus specifically on sectors such as defence and aerospace, future technology companies, start-ups and fintech that would drive future investment and create employment opportunities.

He also mentioned the need to promote the defence industrial corridor whcih would help MSMEs in Tamil Nadu. More investments in defence manufacturing will help in developing the competitiveness of MSMEs. CII is currently working on coming out with a feasibility report on the opportunities available for defence industries including MSMEs in the State.

He also urged the State Government to make use of the long coastline and promote various tourism destination. Tourism sector could be a catalyst for reviving the domestic economy and create more jobs and rekindle the rural economy as well.

S Chandrakumar, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu highlighted various initiatives taken by CII in Tamil Nadu and appreciated the Chief Minister for taking proactive steps towards industrial growth like creating industrial parks in Tier-II and -III cities, development of IT parks, infrastructure development focusing on roads and highways sectors.

He also mentioned that CII would focus more on the Industry 4.0 technologies as it is going to be the next big thing for the industries, the release said.