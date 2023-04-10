Drugmaker Cipla has formalised an agreement with Novartis Pharma AG that will allow it to make and market diabetes therapy Galvus and its combination brands from January 1, 2026.

Mumbai-based Cipla has signed a perpetual license agreement with the Swiss drugmaker, it said, adding that the agreement was subject to certain conditions. During the interim period, Cipla would continue to market and distribute Galvus branded products, it added.

Galvus is an oral drug, in the Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP4) space. It has a reported sales of ₹268 crore, and is expected to bolster Cipla’s position in the diabetes category, it said. With Novartis’ patent on the drug expiring in late 2019, more companies were expected to enter the segment, thereby bringing down prices.

In December 2019, Cipla had acquired the brand name and trademark rights for Vysov and Vysov M (Vildagliptin + Metformin) of the anti-diabetic drug, Vildagliptin for the Indian market. The company had been co-marketing Vildagliptin in agreement with Novartis under brand names Vysov and Vysov M.

