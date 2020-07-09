Cipla to sell generic version of Remdesivir for ₹4,000 to Covid-19 patients

Will indomethacin be the rescue drug for Covid-19 in India?
Indian multinational pharmaceutical company Cipla has developed a generic version of Remdesivir, which would be the lowest-priced Covid drug around the world, according to media reports.
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), under Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), approved Remdesivir to treat coronavirus-infected adults and paediatric patients.
The generic version of the drug is priced at ₹4,000 per 100-mg vial, Cipla declared in a statement accessed by Press Trust of India.
Earlier, the company had decided to sell the drug at ₹5,000 per 100-mg vial. Cipla is planning to sell 80,000 vials within the first month.
Nikhil Chopra, Cipla Executive VP and CEO (India Business), had in an e-mail interview to PTI, said that he is proud to commercially launch Cipremi, which is among the lowest-priced globally, and is looking to supply over 80,000 vials within the first month.
He added that he would only sell the medicine through proper government channel in order to ensure fair distribution of the medicine among people.
“Cipla will also donate some amount of the drug as part of its efforts to support the community in this time of need,” Chopra said.
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Cipremi keeping in mind the urgency of need for a medicine owing to a surge in Covid-19 cases in India.
According to a Livemint report, pharmaceutical major Mylan NV had also announced on Monday that its generic version of remdesivir will be priced at ₹4,800 per 100 mg vial.
Hyderabad-based drug firm Hetero said it had fixed a maximum retail price of ₹5,400 per vial for the drug.
In May, domestic pharma firms Hetero, Cipla, and Jubilant Life Sciences had secured non-exclusive licensing agreements with drug major Gilead Sciences Inc for the manufacture and distribution of remdesivir, the Livemint report added.
