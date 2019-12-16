News

Citizenship Act, NRC weapons of mass polarisation: Rahul Gandhi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 16, 2019 Published on December 16, 2019

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader. File photo   -  PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens as “weapons of mass polarisation” unleashed by fascists on India and said the best defence against them is peaceful satyagraha.

Rahul Gandhi said he stands in solidarity with those protesting peacefully against them.

“The CAB and NRC are weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India. The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non violent Satyagraha. I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB and NRC,” he said on Twitter.

Published on December 16, 2019
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Citizenship Act: Supreme Court to hear pleas of Congress, ex-Tripura Maharaja on December 18