Citizenship Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to give Indian nationality to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan facing religious persecution there, was introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Read: Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Shashi Tharoor submits notice in Lok Sabha

Protests

Protests were held in the Parliament complex and elsewhere in the city on Monday, when the Citizenship Amendment Bill will be introduced in Parliament.

While Indian Union Muslim League MPs protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) demonstrated in Jantar Mantar and held up placards saying that the bill was against the idea of India.

“We reject this bill. It is against the Constitution and against Hindu-Muslim unity,” Badruddin Ajmal, Lok Sabha AIUDF MP from Dhubri, Assam, told reporters when asked about the CAB.

Also read: Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: ‘Cab’ ride with divisive driver, says Kapil Sibal