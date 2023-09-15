French carmaker Citroen today announced that bookings for the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross SUV have begun today. The automobile maker said the introductory starting price for the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV will be of ₹9.99 lakhs.

The company said customers can pre-book at Citroen showrooms nationwide or through its official India website by making a token payment of ₹25,000. The company is planning deliveries from October 14.

In a press release, Roland Bouchara, CEO and MD, Stellantis India, said, the C3 Aircross SUV has received an overwhelmingly positive response since its debut in April 2023. “We are pleased to announce the pre-launch bookings of the C3 Aircross SUV and I am happy to share an exciting introductory price of ₹9.99 lakhs,” he added.

Features

The C3 Aircross SUV is a 4,323 mm long Midsize SUV with a 200mm ground clearance, muscular wheel arches with large wheels and tyres, and durable protective claddings. The midsize SUV comes with over 90 per cent localisation with a design specific to the Indian customers.

The 5+2 seater model SUV is powered by Citroen’s 1.2L GEN 3 Turbo PureTech 110ps engine delivering a maximum power of 110ps @ 5500 rpm and a maximum torque of 190nm @ 1750 rpm.