Clash erupts between pro & anti CAA groups in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur

Clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur area for the second consecutive day on Monday with agitators pelting stones at each other.

Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the protesters. A few policemen also attempted to pacify the groups. The Delhi Metro also closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

“Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations,” DMRC tweeted.

The entry and exit of Jaffrabad metro station were closed for over 24 hours. According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area.

Clashes broke out Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi after a large number of people who have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act blocked a road, while similar sit-ins started in several others part of the national capital.

Police had to fire tear gas shells as members of the two groups pelted stones at each other in Maujpur, soon after a gathering, called by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, demanded that the police remove anti-CAA protestors within three days.

Protesters torch two houses, fire tender

Tension escalated with protesters torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day.

Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad. Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters.

According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area.

The Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

Kejriwal urges LG, HM to restore law and order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi during protests for and against the new citizenship law.

“Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.

“I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon’ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations (sic),” he tweeted.

Head constable killed

A Delhi Police head constable was killed during clashes over the new citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday, a senior officer said.

Ratan Lal was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri, he said. Several police personnel have been injured in the clashes, he said.