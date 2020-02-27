Classic hit-and-run move by BJP: Congress over Justice Muralidhar’s tranfer

The Congress lashed out at the Centre for "not sparing those who do justice in the country" and said the transfer of senior Delhi High Court Judge SR Muralidhar, who was hearing the case involving BJP leaders, is classic hit-and-run injustice of the BJP Government. The BJP urged Congress to not politicise the judiciary matters and maintained that it was a routine transfer.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Twitter that well settled process has been followed and the judge's consent was taken while transferring him to Punjab and Haryana High Court. "By politicising a routine transfer, Congress has yet again displayed its scant regard for the judiciary. People of India have rejected Congress Party and hence it is hell bent on destroying the very institutions India cherishes by constantly attacking them," Prasad said.

Retorting to a tweet by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi that special CBI Judge Loya was not transferred, Prasad said the Loya judgement has been well settled by the Supreme Court. "The Party, which is the private property of one family, has no right to lecture about objectionable speeches. The family & it’s cronies have routinely used the harshest words against the Courts, the Army, the CAG, the PM and the people of India," he said.

Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala said BJP's pressure against judiciary and politics of revenge stand exposed by the move. "Yesterday, judges S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh of Delhi HC bench, took note of BJP leaders role in riots, filed an FIR against them and ordered Delhi Police to act in accordance with Constitution," he told reporters.

"Entire country is astonished, but Modi-Shah government is plagued with malice & autocracy. A strong and independent judiciary is the backbone of this country. Judiciary has protected Indian citizens and its constitution on important occasions in the history of our country," he said.