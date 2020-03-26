Classify what’s essential and what isn’t: CAIT requests Delhi government

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday requested the Delhi government and Lt Gen Anil Baijal to bring about some clarity on the classification of essential and non-essential items.

“There is some confusion about what is treated as essential,” said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT. “In this context we urge the LG and Delhi government to clarify what items are regarded as essential goods so that neither traders nor their employees nor law enforcing officers may have any ambiguity. The spirit of the lock-down must not be diluted.”

Since the shops will be working at night, too, the government needs to make security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident, he added.

The Delhi government on Wednesday had said it would issue e-passes to those providing essential services.

“The issuance of passes to traders dealing in essential commodities and their employees should be facilitated by a separate window so that such traders may resume work as early as possible and wholesalers may also refill the goods,” said Khandelwal.