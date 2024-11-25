The new Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), BR Naidu, has said that the “cleansing process” at the organisation has begun in the right earnest and that the aim is to employ artificial intelligence and technology to good effect. Naidu, supported by a newly constituted TTD Board, said that the aim is to make Tirumala a “smart city”.

Agreeing that the waiting time for devotees was too long, Naidu told businessline in an interview that they would employ AI to make the process efficient. “When the devotee comes, a picture will be clicked and a slip will come out with darshan timing. The devotee can join the queue at that time and darshan will be over in half an hour.”

“Currently there are tokens, and the wait is in the compartment. What we plan to do is like for the special entry darshan tickets,” he said. Counters will be set up in Tirupati at the bus stand, railway station, Alpiri, Srivarimettu, etc.

Also read: Bid to restore sanctity of Tirupati laddus continues

Laddu Prasadam

Talking about the adulterated ghee controversy, he said, “The tendering process was based on the L1 concept — it came at the lowest price — which meant the quality was compromised.”

“We had to cancel all contracts and now we are buying from the government of Karnataka at around ₹495 per kg and good quality. Earlier, it was being bought at around ₹319 per kg and was adulterated. The ghee being procuring now is being sold at ₹600 and above in the market; TTD is getting it at a subsidised rate.”

On the quality of the free anna prasadam provided to devotees, which has been deteriorating, he said, “Now, the quality is good. We are improving it further. We’re adding one more item to the menu. All the earlier tenders have been cancelled. We are starting afresh.”

Stressing that TTD was not looking for L1, Naidu said, “We are looking for the A1 quality.” Asked about the move to shift all deposits of TTD to nationalised banks, he said TTD is getting a decent interest rate.

He revealed TTD is negotiating with the State Bank of India, where the temple’s gold is deposited, for better terms. “We started our deposits 20 years back. At that time, the interest rate was very low. We are asking to increase the rate on our gold deposits from 2.5 per cent to 5 per cent per annum because the gold value itself has gone up.”

Naidu also revealed that an estimated 7 lakh tonnes of trash is accumulated on the hill, which they now plan to remove. “It will take 3-4 months to complete the task,” he said.

Sting operation

When asked why TTD had cancelled all tie-ups with the tourism departments, he pointed out that “pilgrimage is not tourism”. Besides, instances of black marketing were coming up.

“Tickets were being sold at much higher prices. ₹300 tickets were sold at ₹3,300 and ₹500 tickets at ₹5,000. I did a sting operation myself and we caught three people. It’s a big mafia!”

Wondering how this was not cracked down upon earlier, Naidu said, “I belong to that place and I know what’s happening. I don’t have any vested interests and I’m not a politician. I will clean the place.”

Non-Hindu staff

The new Board has also decided to ensure that only Hindus are employed in TTD. “When non-Hindu devotees visit the temple, they must declare and sign a register saying that they believe in Lord Venkateswara. How can we then have non-believers employed in TTD,” he asked.

“Non-Hindu employees can take VRS if they’re interested, otherwise they will be transferred to other government departments in Tirupati. Most have come from other government departments.”