Climate change could reverse India’s health progress

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Climate change is threatening to reverse the progress made by India on tackling maternal and child health issues as well as on containing mosquito-related illnesses such as dengue and malaria, latest research published in medical journal Lancet has warned.
The paper warns that by 2050, carbon dioxide concentrations are projected to reach levels which will lead to zinc and protein deficiencies in an additional 5 crore and 3.8 crore people respectively in India by 2050.
Forty crore women of childbearing age and one crore children under five at greater risk of iron deficiency, it states.
“With its huge population and high rates of healthcare inequality, poverty, and malnutrition, few countries are likely to suffer from the health effects of climate change as much as India. Diarrhoeal infections, a major cause of child mortality, will spread into new areas, whilst deadly heatwaves, similar to one in 2015 that killed thousands of people in India, could soon become the norm,” says co-author Poornima Prabhakaran from the Public Health Foundation of India. The tropical highlands are becoming more suitable for development of the parasite and for disease transmission.
Similarly, climate change is altering spatial and seasonal patterns of malaria, threatening progress made by India to date in controlling the disease.
It further said, “The Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura have seen 15 to 20 fold increases in numbers of cases since 2013.
Similar trends have been observed in southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.”
Elaborating further on changing patterns of spread of the disease, the paper warns that even in the 2050s, Malaria is likely to persist in Odisha, West Bengal and southern parts of Assam, bordering north of West Bengal.
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
The fund has returned nearly 14% over 7- and 10-year periods; short term returns are dismal
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The government and the RBI should work together to get the lending cycle back on track
The stock of Indian Hotels Company jumped 6.4 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...