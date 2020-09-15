Climate change: Facebook, Google detail plans to go carbon-free

Facebook and Google recently detailed their plans to achieve zero carbon emission in various processes. In a blog post, Facebook announced that its global operations will achieve net-zero carbon emissions this year. Its entire operations will rely on renewable energy moving forward.

Facebook is targeting net-zero emissions for its value chain by 2030. This includes “emissions from suppliers and other factors such as employee commuting and business travel.”

The social media major also announced a new Climate Science Information Center “to connect people with science-based information” which will contain resources on climate change from credible sources.

“The Center will feature facts, figures and data from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and their global network of climate science partners, including the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), World Meteorological Organization (WMO), The Met Office and others,” Facebook said.

It is currently available in France, Germany, the UK and the US. Facebook will roll out the feature to other countries soon. It also added that it was committed to combating climate change misinformation on its platform.

Google’s plans

Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a blog post also outlined the tech giant’s plan to go carbon-free by 2030. “We’re eliminating our entire carbon legacy, effective today,” Pichai wrote.

Google is also the first major company to commit to operating on 24/7 carbon-free energy at all its data centres and campuses worldwide.

“This is far more challenging than the traditional approach of matching energy usage with renewable energy, but we’re working to get this done by 2030,” wrote Pichai.

Google is also actively investing in sustainable technologies. “We estimate that the commitments we’re making today will directly generate more than 20,000 new jobs in clean energy and associated industries, in America and around the world, by 2025,” wrote Pichai.