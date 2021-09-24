Climate change: UN arm, ICRISAT ink pact on food security

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) have joined hands to take up programmes and research to improve food, nutrition security and livelihoods in the country against the impacts of climate change.
Bishow Parajuli, WFP India Representative and Country Director, and Jacqueline Hughes, Director-General of ICRISAT, have signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard.
“The increasing climate crises and shocks such as the Covid-19 pandemic have worsened global hunger, threatening food security, nutrition and the livelihoods of millions,” Parajuli said in a statement here after the two sides signed the agreement.
“This partnership will bring together science, knowledge and implementation frameworks to bolster food security, nutrition and livelihoods that are resilient to climate change,” he added.
The ICRISAT DG said climate-resilient food security, nutrition and livelihoods, especially for smallholder farmers and ecologically vulnerable communities, were focus areas for the Hyderabad-based institute.
“With this partnership, we aim to generate ideas and frameworks for policy positions relevant not just for India, but regionally and globally,” she said.
The latest IPCC report sounded an alarm over the impact of climate change on agriculture and food security.
“A significant part of this partnership will be focused on vulnerability analysis at the state level in India and will be directed towards evolving a sustainable food systems approach,” she added.
