Climate finance isn't charity, says Bhupender Yadav at COP26

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Environment and climate minister Bhupender Yadav says rich countries have “an obligation, responsibility, duty and a vow” to provide climate finance to developing nations and should deliver on an unfulfilled promise to raise $100 billion a year.
In an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press, Yadav said addressing the shortcomings on finance was paramount to making the UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, a success.
“I believe the biggest responsibility ... lies with the developed countries," Yadav said. "Because if there is any gap that remains it is in the action for climate finance.” Yadav heads the Indian delegation at the two-week talks scheduled to end Friday. A draft deal under negotiation noted “with regret” that rich nations had failed to meet their promise to provide $100 billion each year in climate finance to poor nations as of 2020.
Currently, rich nations provide an estimated $80 billion annually, which poorer nations say isn't enough to develop clean energy systems and to adapt to worsening climate shocks. India alone said it needs $2.5 trillion, in a 2019 finance ministry document.
“Climate finance isn't charity," Yadav said on the sidelines of the conference. “This is an obligation, responsibility, duty and a vow.” He said helping the developing world cope with climate change is a call of conscience that "should be in the heart of every person. But especially in those who've a greater historical responsibility than others.” The minister said India — a country with nearly 1.4 billion people or almost one-fifth of the global population and yet accounting for just 5 per cent of its emissions — is among the few countries in the world on track to meet its climate targets before 2030.
However, emissions analysts say India should have more ambitious targets to help put the world on track to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the goal of the U.N. climate negotiations.
India recently announced it would stop adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by 2070 — two decades after the “net zero” target set by the US and 10 years after that of China. It has also promised to get half of its energy from clean energy and rein in its emissions growth by 2030.
But to achieve those goals, developing nations like India need financing.
India has been reluctant to commit to phasing out coal-fired power plants — the largest single source of human-caused emissions. The dirty fuel is crucial for producing electricity in the country where millions still don't have access to it, and energy is crucial for development.
The draft on Wednesday also called for accelerating the phasing out of coal — the largest source of emissions — but didn't set a timeline.
Asked about coal phaseouts, Yadav said "we are not phasing anything out completely right now. We will move towards our green energy, as per our national needs.”
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...