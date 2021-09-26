Close to 25 lakh people get jabbed as TN goes on vaccination drive

Scripting a survival
A special vaccination drive held on Sunday saw as many as 24.85 lakh people getting inoculated, and with this, nearly 60 per cent of Tamil Nadu's population have got their first dose of Covid vaccination, according to Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Before the special camp was conducted it was 56 per cent, he told newspersons at Sirkazhi after inspecting a vaccination camp.
According to Covid19india.org, about 13 per cent of Tamil Nadu's population are now fully vaccinated.
A total of close to 70 lakh people were administered the vaccination during the special vaccination camps held on the last three Sundays. In fact, for the third week in succession, the number of vaccinations administered on Sundays crossed 15 lakh.
The State had administered 16.43 jabs on September 19. The first mega camp held on September 12 ended with a record 28.91 lakh getting inoculated. While the target was to administer 15 lakh jabs, the State government managed to vaccinate more than 25 lakh. Around 20,000 centres were involved in the special vaccination camps held across the State, the minister said.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Tamil Nadu reported a drop in the number of Coronavirus cases to 1,694 from 1,724 recorded on Saturday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,57,266.
After 1,658 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases in the State stood at 17,285. The number of deaths registered was 14 and 1,55,245 samples were tested. Fresh cases reported in Chennai stood at 190, while Coimbatore reported 196 cases, according to State Health Department data.
