Cloud ERP player GOFRUGAL sets shop in Madurai

GOFRUGAL, a cloud ERP company with over 30,000 customers in retail, restaurant and distribution in India, is expanding its presence in emerging towns as it launched its first office in Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The Madurai office will have an employee strength of 90 and the company aims to grow to 150.

With an existing customer base of over 2,000 SMBs in the town, GOFRUGAL aspires to maximise digitisation of retail businesses in Madurai as advanced as their contemporaries in Tier 1 cities through simplified solutions.

The Madurai office is spread across 15,000 sq ft where about 150+ employees can work. The company also plans to set up an exclusive walk-in experiential centre for customers to get a first-hand understanding of a digital store. This will give them the confidence to automate their processes and transform their businesses through technology, said a company press release.