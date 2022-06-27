hamburger

CM Thackeray hands over portfolios of 9 rebel ministers to other Ministers

BL Pune Bureau | Pune, June 27 | Updated on: Jun 27, 2022
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray | Photo Credit: -

The Chief Minister took this decision to ensure that the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari not questioning about the non-functioning of the government in the absence of the ministers, say sources

The statement issued by the Maharashtra government said that the Chief Minister has handed over the portfolios of five Cabinet and four Ministers of State to other ministers ensuring smooth functioning of departments during the monsoon season.

The rebel leader Eknath Shinde’s portfolios - urban development and public undertaking have been given to senior Sena leader and State Industries Minister Subhash Desai.

Higher education, which was with Uday Samant, has been handed over to Aaditya Thackeray.

The departments handled by Sanidpan Bhumre (employment guarantee and horticulture) and Dada Bhuse (agriculture and welfare of ex-servicemen) were given to Shankarrao Gadakh.

Sena sources said that the Chief Minister took this decision to ensure that the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari not questioning about the non-functioning of the government in the absence of the ministers.

Published on June 27, 2022
Maharashtra
state politics
