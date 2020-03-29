Uddhav Thackeray urges people to comply with lockdown or face harsher measures

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday indicated that the State government could initiate harsher measures to ensure that people comply with the Covid-19 lockdown and stay indoors.

Addressing via Facebook Live, Thackeray said that shops with essential items are open 24 hours. However, people are coming out on streets without any reason or out of curiosity, it leads to confrontation with police personnel, he said.

“In some residential areas of Maharashtra, people are still venturing out. Please stop this immediately. People need to adhere to the orders of the State Government due to this health emergency. Don’t push the State government to take harsh steps,” Thackeray urged.

He also shared that a number of NGOs and others are coming forward to help the State Government fight the coronavirus pandemic. Prominent banker Uday Kotak has donated ₹10 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. NGOs are providing masks for hospitals, “All over the world coronavirus has created an emergency situation and nobody can help in these times. We have to take care of each other,” Thackeray said.

He also informed that migrant workers from other States, should not leave their shelters in Maharashtra. Free food in 163 places has been made available to such workers. He also asked the sugar mill owners who employ workers from other districts of Maharashtra for cane cutting to ensure that they don’t travel back to their villages, he said.

A large number of workers from Beed district in Central Maharashtra travel to the western parts during the sugar season, which lasts from October to March and then they move back.

Thackeray also warned that the pandemic is at such a stage where the number of patients could multiply rapidly therefore the vulnerable such as children, pregnant women and those suffering from diabetes and hypertension must take extra precaution.

He also informed that the State Government has started free food at industrial estates managed by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation for migrant workers. Per plate cost of Shiv Bhojan has also been halved to ₹5. The Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government had launched the ₹10 Shiv Bhojan scheme on Republic Day.